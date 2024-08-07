Karnataka PGCET answer key 2024 released; submit suggestion by August 8
Candidates can submit suggestions, if any, at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in till August 8, 2024.
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the provisional answer key for the Postgraduate Common Entrance Test 2024 or PGCET 2024. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
“Objections, if any, to the published answer keys, may be submitted only through KEA portal by selecting selecting the appropriate link on the KEA website with justification in PDF format before 5.30 PM on August 8, 2024,” reads the notification.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download PGCET answer key 2024
Visit the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
On the homepage click on the PGCET answer key 2024 link
The answer key will appear on the screen
Check and download the answer key
Take a printout for future reference
Submit suggestions, if any
Direct link to PGCET MBA answer key 2024.
Direct link to PGCET MCA answer key 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.