The Karnataka Examinations Authority ( K EA ) has released the provisional answer key for the Postgraduate Common Entrance Test 2024 or PGCET 2024 . Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by August 8, 2024.

“Objections, if any, to the published answer keys, may be submitted only through KEA portal by selecting selecting the appropriate link on the KEA website with justification in PDF format before 5.30 PM on August 8, 2024,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download PGCET answer key 2024

Visit the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in On the homepage click on the PGCET answer key 2024 link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to PGCET MBA answer key 2024.

Direct link to PGCET MCA answer key 2024.