The Madhya Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the Computer Proficiency Certification Test (CPCT). Eligible candidates can apply for the exam at cpct.mp.gov.in till August 19, 2024.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 6 and 8, 2024. The test will be held for a duration of 120 minutes. The test will have two sections — Computer Proficiency Test and Typing Test. The CPCT Scorecard is valid for 07 years from the date of the exam.

The applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 660 inclusive of GST to appear for the test.

Steps to apply for CPCT 2024

Visit the official website cpct.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CPCT 2024 registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for CPCT 2024.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.