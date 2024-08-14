ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE PhD score card released; here’s download link
Candidates can download their score cards from the official websiteexams.nta.ac.in/ICAR/.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of the ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE JRF/SRF (Ph.D) examination 2024. Eligible candidates can check and download their results from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR/.
The exam was conducted on June 29 for 46,452 candidates in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.
ICAR AIEEA (PG) is conducted for admissions to 30% of seats in Master's degree programmes in AUs and ICAR AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D) is held for admission to 30% of seats [100% seats of Dr. RPCAU Pusa & RLBCAU, Jhansi and ICAR Deemed to be University (DU), viz. ICAR-IVRI, IARI, CIFE and NDRI] will be granted under the ICAR-AU system.
Steps to download AIEEA PG, AICE PhD final answer key
Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR/
On the homepage, click on the AIEEA PG, AICE PhD 2024 final answer key link
The answer keys will appear on the screen
Check and download the answer key
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to AIEEA PG result 2024.
Direct link to AICE PhD result 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.