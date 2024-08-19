The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Deputy Superintending Archaeologist and Cabin Safety Inspector under Advt. No. 11 - 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at upsc.gov.in till September 5, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 82 vacancies, of which 67 vacancies are for the posts of Deputy Superintending Archaeologist in Archaeological Survey of India, Ministry of Culture and 15 for Cabin Safety Inspector, Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Candidates can check the age limit, eligibility criteria, and other details available in the notification below:

Application Fee

Candidates (Except Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs 25.

Steps to apply for UPSC recruitment 2024

Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in Go to “ONLINE RECRUITMENT APPLICATION (ORA) FOR VARIOUS RECRUITMENT POSTS” Apply for the post, fill in the details, and upload the required documents Pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

