Indian Post has released the first merit list of the Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) July 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in .

“GDS Online Engagement Schedule, July-2024 : List-I of Shortlisted Candidates Published for Circles - Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, West Bengal. Results of other circles will be released shortly,” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 44228 vacancies in different circles. The registration window opened on July 15 and closed on August 5, 2024.

Steps to download GDS July result 2024

Visit the official website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in Go to the “GDS Online Engagement Schedule, July-2024 Shortlisted Candidates” link Click on the relevant circle Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference