Delhi High Court has released the schedule of the Personal Assistant Stage III Main (Descriptive) Examination. As per the notification, the Stage III exam will be conducted on September 14 in Noida, Gautam Budhnagar, Uttar Pradesh.

The admit card for the Stage-III Main (Descriptive) examination will be issued 4 to 5 days before the examination on the official websites recruitment.nta.nic.in or delhihighcourt.nic.in . A total of 98 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the exam.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 60 Senior Personal Assistant posts at the Delhi High Court.

Steps to download Delhi HC PA Stage III admit card

Visit the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in or recruitment.nta.nic.in Click on the Delhi High Court Personal Assistant Stage III Exam admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

Eligible candidates will be required to appear for the English Typing Test, English Shorthand Tests, Main (Descriptive) Examination, and Interview.