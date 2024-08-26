The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the provisional answer key of the recruitment exam for the Assistant Teacher (LT) post in the Secondary Education Department, Uttarakhand. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website sssc.uk.gov.in.

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, from August 28 to September 2, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1544 Assistant Teacher posts. The Preliminary exam was conducted on August 18, 2024.

Steps to download Assistant Teacher answer key 2024

Visit the official website sssc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Assistant Teacher (LT) answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Assistant Teacher answer key 2024.