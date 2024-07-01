The Union Public Service Commission ( UPSC ) has announced the result of Civil Services ( Preliminary ) Examination 2024 and Indian Forest Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2024 today, July 1. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results from the official website upsc.gov.in .

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the Civil Services (Main) Examination tentatively scheduled to be conducted from September 20.

The CSE Prelims exam 2024 was conducted on June 16, 2024. The number of vacancies to be filled through the Civil Services exam 2024 is approximately 1056.

In accordance with the Rules of the Examination, all these candidates have to apply again in the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I) for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2024. The dates and important instructions for filling up of the DAF-I and its submission will be announced in due course on the website of the Commission,” reads the answer document.

Steps to download the result

Candidates are also informed that marks, cut off marks and answer keys of screening test held through CS (P) Examination, 2024 for Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2024 will be uploaded on the Commission’s website i.e. www.upsc.gov.in only after the entire process of the Indian Forest Service Examination, 2024 and the Civil Services Examination, 2024 is over i.e. after the declaration of final result, says the notification.