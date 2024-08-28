UKSSSC Assistant Teacher objection window opens; submit suggestions by September 2
The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has opened the objection window for the Assistant Teacher (LT) post in the Secondary Education Department, Uttarakhand. Eligible candidates can submit suggestions, if any, by September 2 on the official website sssc.uk.gov.in.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1544 Assistant Teacher posts. The Preliminary exam was conducted on August 18, 2024.
Steps to submit suggestions for Asst Teacher answer key
Visit the official website sssc.uk.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Assistant Teacher (LT) objection link
Key in your login details and submit
Raise objections, if any
Save and submit
Direct link to submit objections for Asst Teacher answer key 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.