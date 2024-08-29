WBPSC Audit and Accounts 2021 PT admit cards released; download link here
Candidates can download their hall ticket from the official website psc.wb.gov.in.
West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the West Bengal Audit & Accounts Service 2021 Personality Test call letter. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website psc.wb.gov.in.
The PT is scheduled to be conducted from September 2 to 12, 2024. A total of 96 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the PT round. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 36 vacancies, of which 29 are fresh vacancies and 7 backlog vacancies.
Steps to download Audit & Accounts PT admit card
Visit the official website wbpsc.gov.in
Go to “Download Call Letter (For Interview/ Personality Test”
Click on the Audit & Accounts PT 2021 admit card link
Login and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Audit & Accounts PT 2021 admit card.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.