The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission ( UKPSC ) has released the final results of the Uttarakhand Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination 2021. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website psc.uk.gov.in. The Commission will release the marks and Cut Off Marks soon.

The recruitment drive was being held to fill a total of 318 vacancies.

Steps to download Upper PCS 2021 final result

Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Upper PCS 2021 final result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Upper PCS 2021 final result.

Meanwhile, the Commission has also released the Upper PCS 2024 results. The qualified candidates are shortlisted to appear for the Main exam scheduled to be conducted from November 16 to 19, 2024. Applicants can submit the fee for the Main examination from September 7 to 21, 2024.

The Preliminary exam was conducted on July 14, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 189 posts through the Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Examination 2024.

Direct link to UKPSC Upper PCS result 2024.