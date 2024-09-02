Indian Bank recruitment 2024: Last date to apply for 300 Local Bank Officer posts today
Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website indianbank.in.
Indian Bank will close the online application window for recruitment to the posts of Local Bank Officer (Scale I) 2024 today, September 2. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website indianbank.in.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 300 Local Bank Officer posts.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: 20 to 30 years as on July 1, 2024. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.
Educational Qualification: A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. More details in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
The applicants from SC/ST/PWBD category will have to pay a fee of Rs 175, whereas Rs 1000 is applicable to all other categories.
Steps to apply for Local Bank Officer posts 2024
Visit the official website indianbank.in
On the homepage, click on Careers—Recruitment of Local Bank Officer 2024
Click on the Local Bank Officer registration link
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for Local Bank Officer posts 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.