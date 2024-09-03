The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the notification for the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination 2024. Interested candidates can apply for the exam on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in from September 19 to October 18, 2024.

The recruitment drive is being held to fill a total of 733 posts, of which 346 are State Services posts and 387 Subordinate Service posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2025. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Must hold a bachelor’s degree from any recognised university. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application F

The applicants from the general category will have to pay the application fee of Rs 600, whereas EWS/SC/ST and other reserved category candidates will have to pay Rs 400.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.