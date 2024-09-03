Telangana State Eligibility Test ( TS SET ) admit cards are out on the official website telanganaset.org . The exam is scheduled to be conducted from September 10 to 13, 2024. Earlier , the exam was scheduled for August 28, 29, 30, and 31, but was postponed because of the UGC NET examination.

Here’s the revised exam schedule.

Steps to download TS SET 2024 admit card

Visit the official website telanganaset.org On the homepage, go to the Apply Online tab Click on the admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to TS SET admit card 2024.

About TS SET

TS SET is an eligibility test for candidates who wish to work as Lecturers or Assistant Professors in the universities and colleges of Telangana. The exam is conducted for all 29 subjects approved by UGC.