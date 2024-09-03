Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) will release admit cards for the Jharkhand Lady Supervisor Competitive Exam 2023 or JLSCE 2023 today, September 3. The examination will be held on September 8, 2024. The centers for examination are Ranchi, Bokaro, Dhanbad and East Singhbhum (Jamshedpur).

Written Exam Pattern

All the candidates have to appear for one-phase Main examination. This exam comprises of three different papers that will be held in three different shifts. Separate admit cards will be issued for each paper.

JSSC Lady Supervisor Exam Pattern 2024 Paper No. Of Questions Duration Paper 1 120 2 Hours Paper 2 100 2 Hours Paper 3 150 2 Hours 30 Minutes

It is mandatory for the candidates to score 30% minimum qualifying marks in all three papers. Paper 1 is of qualifying in nature whereas, the final merit will be calculated using the marks of both Paper 2 and Paper 3. For each correct answer three marks will be awarded and for incorrect answer 1 mark will be deducted.

How to download the admit card

Go to the official JSSC’s website jssc.nic.in Under the important link section, click the admit card tab The admit card once released link will be displayed there Using your registration number and date of birth, download the admit card Take a print out for future reference

The commission is recruiting for 448 Lady Supervisor vacancies and the pay scale will be between Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400 under Pay level 6.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected through written exam, interview process and document verification process.