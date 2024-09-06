The Andhra Pradesh State Council For Higher Education (APSCHE) will be closing the registration window for Andhra Pradesh Physical Education Common Entrance Test (AP PECET) counselling 2024 today, September 6. Candidates can apply for counselling directly from the official website apsche.ap.gov.in.

The result of seat allotment will be released on September 13. Candidates need to report to the allotted colleges between September 17 to September 19.

Application Fee

The counselling fee for General and Other Backward category candidates is Rs 1,000. Candidates of SC/ST category should pay Rs 500. For more details related to counselling process candidates should go through detailed notification mentioned below:

Direct link to detailed notification.

How to apply for counselling process

Open official website apsche.ap.gov.in Click AP PECET 2024 tab Under forms tab, click ‘candidate registration’ Enter hall ticket number and date of birth and submit Fill application form and pay the fees Download the confirmation page and take a print out

Direct link to apply for counselling process.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.