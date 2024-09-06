The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is likely to release the provisional answer key of the Constable recruitment examination. Once out, eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website uppbpb.gov.in.

The recruitment exams were conducted from August 23 to 31, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 60,244 Male and Female Civilian constable posts through a combined recruitment exam.

Steps to download Constable answer key 2024

Visit the official website uppbpb.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Constable answer key link Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Submit suggestions, if any

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected based on their performance in an OMR based exam following which the candidates will be subjected to a Document Verification, Physical Standard Test and a physical interview (if required).