The Maharashtra State Council of Examination, Pune has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test 2024 or MAHATET 2024. Interested candidates can apply for the exam on the official website mscepune.in till September 30, 2024.

The TET Paper I and Paper II are scheduled to be conducted on November 10 from 10.30 AM to 1.00 PM and 2.00 PM to 4.30 PM, respectively. MAHATET examination is conducted to certify the eligibility of candidates to teach in the schools affiliated with the Maharashtra education board. Paper I is to certify the eligibility to teach from Class I to Class V and Paper II is to certify to teach from Class VI to Class VIII.

Application Fee Paper Category Fee Paper I or Paper II SC/ ST/ Handicapped Candidates (40% or More than 40%) Rs 700 Other Candidates (VJA/DTA, NT-B, NT-C, NT-D, SBC, OBC, SEBC, EWS, Open) Rs 1000 Paper I and Paper II SC/ ST/ Handicapped Candidates (40% or More than 40%) Rs 900 Other Candidates (VJA/DTA, NT-B, NT-C, NT-D, SBC, OBC, SEBC, EWS, Open) Rs 1200

Steps to apply for Maharashtra TET 2024

Visit the official website www.mscepune.in On the homepage, go to the Maharashtra TET 2024 link Register yourself and proceed with the application process Pay the fee, upload the required documents and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

