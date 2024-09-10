UPSC Geo-Scientist Main DAF 2024 released, here’s direct link
Candidates can fill out the DAF directly through the official website upsc.gov.in.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a detailed application form (DAF) for Combined Geo-Scientist interview exam. Candidates can fill up the DAF form by September 25 through the official UPSC website upsc.gov.in.
The results for the UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Main exam were announced on August 15. The UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Main exam was conducted on June 22 and 23, 2024.
How to fill the DAF
- Go to official website upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in
- Go to what’s new section
- Click on ‘Combined Geo Scientist (Main) Examination, 2024’
- Click on the DAF link
- Fill all the required details
- Save the application form
- Print it for future reference
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 56 vacancies Geological Survey of India, Ministry of Mines and Central Ground Water Board, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Department of Water Resources through nation-wide examinations.
Selection Process
Candidates will be selected on the basis of a Preliminary examination, a Main examination and a final document verification/interview stage.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.