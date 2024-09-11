The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited ( NPCIL ) will close the online application window for the recruitment of Category II Stipendiary Trainee (ST/TN) Operator and Category II Stipendiary Trainee (ST/TN) Maintainer. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website npcilcareers.co.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 267 posts. Candidates can check the vacancy details, pay scale, educational qualification, age limit, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

Male candidates from General, EWS, OBC categories are required to pay the application fee of Rs 100. SC, ST, PwBD, Ex-serviceman, DODPKIA, Female candidates and employees of NPCIL are exempted from the payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for Stipendiary Trainee posts 2024

Visit the official website npcilcareers.co.in On the homepage, go to the ‘Careers’ tab Click on the registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.