The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has released the final answer key of the CSIR UGC NET June 2024 examination. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in . The results are likely soon.

The exam was conducted from July 25 to 27. The exam is held to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS) /Assistant Professor in Indian Universities and Colleges.

Steps to download CSIR UGC NET June final answer key 2024

Visit the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the CSIR UGC NET June final answer key 2024 link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CSIR UGC NET June final answer key 2024.