The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has released the provisional answer key for the CSIR UGC NET June 2024 examination. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by August 11 upto 11.50 PM. A fee of Rs 200 per suggestion is applicable.

“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by a panel of Subject Experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The Key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final. No challenge will be accepted after 11.08.2024 (11:50pm),” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted from July 25 to 27 for a duration of 3 hours. The exam is held to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS) /Assistant Professor in Indian Universities and Colleges.

Steps to download CSIR UGC NET June answer key 2024

Visit the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the CSIR UGC NET June answer key 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to CSIR UGC NET June answer key 2024.