The Department of Medical Education and Research, Government of Haryana, has started the registration for the Haryana NEET UG Counselling Round 2. Eligible can register for the counselling process through the official website uhsrugcounselling.com till September 14.

The provisional seat allocation will be released on September 16. The last date for joining the allotted institute is September 26 by 05.00 PM. Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2024 Round 2 registration begins, apply at uhsrugcounselling.com.

“The personal appearance of the candidates along with all original documents in front of the Admission Committee at Pt. Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak is mandatory failing which his/her candidature will not be considered,” reads the notice.

How to apply for Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2024

Visit the official website uhsrugcounselling.com On the homepage, click ‘New Registration’ tab Register yourself and login your account Fill the application, pay and submit your application Print your application for future reference

Direct link to apply for Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2024.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.