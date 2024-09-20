The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the registration process for NEET PG Counselling round 1. Eligible candidates register through the official website mcc.nic.in.

The committee will hold three rounds of counselling — AIQ round 1, AIQ round 2, and AIQ round 3 followed by the stray rounds for leftover seats. For more details, candidates can refer to the official notification.

Direct link to the notification.

How to register for NEET PG 2024 counselling

Visit the official website mcc.nic.in Go to the ‘PG Medical’ tab Under ‘candidate activity board’, click on ‘New Registration 2024’ Fill your required details Save the form and print it for future reference

Direct link to register for counselling process.

About NEET PG

The NEET is a national-level entrance/eligibility exam for admission to MD/MS/PG diploma courses in various medical institutes in India. NEET-PG is a single-window entrance examination for PG courses. As per the Indian Medical Council Act, no other entrance examination shall be valid for admission into MS/MD/PG Diploma Courses. Those who manage to clear the exam will be granted admission to more than 350 medical colleges (both govt. and private). The top universities and colleges of India give admissions to PG Medical courses based on NEET PG score.