Allahabad High Court has released the admit card for Research Associates Screening Test and Interview Test. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website allahabadhighcourt.in .

The screening test and interviews are scheduled to be conducted on September 28, 2024. A total of 100 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the test. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 31 vacancies.

“Pursuant to the ADV. NO.- 01/Research Associates-2024, for the engagement of Research Associates, list of 100 Candidates along-with their Admit Card who have been shortlisted to appear at the Screening Test and Interview Test to be held on 28.09.2024, is now available,” reads the notification.

Steps to apply for Allahabad HC Research Associate admit card

Visit the official website allahabadhighcourt.in On the homepage, go to the Recruitment tab Click on the Research Associates 2024 shortlisted candidates list Click on the roll number and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Research Associate admit card 2024.

Direct link to the list of shortlisted candidates.