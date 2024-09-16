The Rajasthan Police has released the admit card for the Rajasthan Police Constable (Proficiency Test) 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in or police.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Proficiency Test will be conducted from September 23 to 25, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3578 Constable vacancies in the Rajasthan State Police Force.

Steps to download Constable PT admit card 2023

Visit the official website recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Admit Card link Click on the Constable PT admit card 2023 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

The CBT recruitment exam was conducted on June 13 and 14, 2024. The results were announced on September 3, 2024.

Selection Process

Candidates for Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2023 will be selected on the basis of physical test, written test, document verification and medical examination.