The Indian Navy will today, September 17, close the online application window for enrolment as Sailors in Medical Branch for SSR (Medical Assistant) in November 2024 batch. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in .

The applicants should be born between November 1, 2003, to April 30, 2007. The candidates should have completed the 10+2 examination with Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB) from the Boards of School Education recognised by the Ministry of Education, Govt. of India with 50% marks in aggregate and a minimum of 40% in each subject. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

A fee of Rs 60+GST is applicable.

Steps to apply for SSR Medical Assistant posts

Visit the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Application window for Sailors (SSR) Medical Assistant 02/2024 batch will be open from 07 Sep to 17 Sep 2024.” Register yourself and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, Pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted in two stages — Stage 1: Shortlisting based on marks obtained in 10+2 PCB, and Stage II: PFT, Written Examination and Recruitment Medical Examination.