Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research ( IGCAR ) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the engagement of Trade Apprentices Under Apprentices Act, 1961. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website igcar.gov.in till October 13, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 198 vacancies. The applicants will go through training for a duration of one years at Indira Gandhi Research Centre for Atomic Research, Kalpakkam — 603102, Chengalpattu District, Tamil Nadu.

Applicants should have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 24 years as on October 13, 2024. Candidates can check the vacancy details, educational qualification, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for the Apprentice posts 2024

Visit the official website www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in Register yourself for enrolment as apprentice Now go to igcar.gov.in website Login and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, upload the required document and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

