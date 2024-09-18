The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission ( JSSC ) has released the admit card for the Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE 2023). Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jssc.nic.in .

The exam will be conducted on September 21 and 22, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2017 vacancies in various departments.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download JGGLCCE 2023 admit card

Visit the official website jssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the JGGLCCE 2023 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to JGGLCCE 2023 admit card.

Selection Process

The selection under JSSC CGL Selection Process will comprise of a Preliminary examination, Main examination and Document verification.