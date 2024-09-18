Today, September 10, is the last date to make corrections to the Professor application forms on the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission ( CGPSC ) official website psc.cg.gov.in . Candidates will have to pay Rs 500 for corrections.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 595 vacancies.

Steps to make changes to Professor application forms

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in Click on the application correction link for Professor posts Login and make the necessary changes Save and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Selection procedure

CGPSC will shortlist candidates based on their applications for personal interviews. A written exam may also be held for screening applicants.