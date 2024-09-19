OTET answer key 2024 released; submit objections by September 28
Candidates can submit suggestions, if any, by September 28, 2024.
The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has released the provisional answer key of the Odisha Teachers Eligibility Test (OTET) 2024 today, September 19. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website bseodisha.ac.in. Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by September 28, 2024.
A fee of Rs 500 per suggestion is applicable.
“The candidates are free to challenge the responses given in the answer key online on visiting the website www.bseodisha.ac.in (24 x 7 ) from 19/09/2024 10.00am till 28/09/2024 midnight. The candidates shall have to deposit fee as well as submit their online application on or before 29/09/2024 midnight,” reads the notification.
Steps to download OTET answer key 2024
Visit the official website at bseodisha.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the OTET answer key 2024 link
The answer key will appear on the screen
Check and download the answer key
Take a printout for future reference
Submit suggestions, if any
Direct link to OTET answer key 2024.
Direct link to OTET objection window 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.