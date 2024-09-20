The All India Institute of Medical Sciences ( AIIMS ), New Delhi has announced the results of the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test ( NORCET 7 ) 2024. Candidates can download their results from the official website aiimsexams.ac.in .

A total of 62426 candidates appeared for the examination, of which 35026 qualified as per the Stage I examination scheme. However, 7829 candidates have been called for the NORCET-07 Stage-II exam scheduled to be conducted on October 4. The admit card will be released on October 1, 2024.

“All candidates provisionally qualified for Stage-II are mandatory required to make city choice in the portal through MyPage from 20.09.2024 to 24.09.2024upto 5.00 PM. AIIMS reserve the right to allocate any examination centre irrespective of choice of city made. All candidates shall remain prepared accordingly,” reads the notification.

The Stage I CBT was held on September 15, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill 1487 vacancies.

Cut-Off Marks Category Cut off percentile PWBD Cut off percentile UR 95.8446801 45.4698363 EWS 77.9002339 46.2932112 OBC 88.2629033 40.5632269 SC 85.6454042 36.4655752 ST 80.5850127 38.1699933

Steps to download NORCET 7 Stage I result 2024

Visit the official website www.aiimsexams.ac.in On the homepage, click on the NORCET 7 Stage I result 2024 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

