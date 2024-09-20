AIIMS NORCET 7 Stage I result declared; Stage II in October
Candidates can download their results from the official website aiimsexams.ac.in.
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has announced the results of the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET 7) 2024. Candidates can download their results from the official website aiimsexams.ac.in.
A total of 62426 candidates appeared for the examination, of which 35026 qualified as per the Stage I examination scheme. However, 7829 candidates have been called for the NORCET-07 Stage-II exam scheduled to be conducted on October 4. The admit card will be released on October 1, 2024.
“All candidates provisionally qualified for Stage-II are mandatory required to make city choice in the portal through MyPage from 20.09.2024 to 24.09.2024upto 5.00 PM. AIIMS reserve the right to allocate any examination centre irrespective of choice of city made. All candidates shall remain prepared accordingly,” reads the notification.
The Stage I CBT was held on September 15, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill 1487 vacancies.
Cut-Off Marks
|Category
|Cut off percentile
|PWBD Cut off percentile
|UR
|95.8446801
|45.4698363
|EWS
|77.9002339
|46.2932112
|OBC
|88.2629033
|40.5632269
|SC
|85.6454042
|36.4655752
|ST
|80.5850127
|38.1699933
Steps to download NORCET 7 Stage I result 2024
Visit the official website www.aiimsexams.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the NORCET 7 Stage I result 2024 link
The result will appear on the screen
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download NORCET 7 Stage I result 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.