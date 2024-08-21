The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi will close the online application window for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET 7) 2024 today, August 21. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website aiimsexams.ac.in .

The application correction window will open from August 22 to 24, 2024. The online CBT for Stage I exam will be held on September 15 and the Stage II examination will be conducted on October 4. The exam city slip will be released a week before the exam and the admit card will be released two days before the exam.

Here’s the important dates.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 30 years as on August 21, 2024. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: B.Sc . (Hons.) Nursing / B.Sc . Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council/state Nursing council recognized Institute or University Or B.Sc . (Post-Certificate) / Post-Basic B.Sc . Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council/State Nursing council recognized Institute/ University. Registered as Nurses & Midwife with State / Indian Nursing Council. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the NORCET 7 detailed notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from General/OBC category will have to pay a fee of Rs 3000, whereas Rs 2000 is applicable to SC/ ST/ EWS category. PwD category candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to register for NORCET 7

Visit the official website www.aiimsexams.ac.in On the homepage, click on the NORCET 7 registration link Create a profile and login Apply for the exam, pay the fee and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for NORCET 7.