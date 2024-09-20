High Court of Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh will close the online application window for recruitment to the posts of Peon today, September 20, 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website highcourtchd.gov.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 300 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 35 years as on September 20, 2024. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Minimum middle standard and maximum 10+2 from recognized School Education Board/ recognized School. Candidates having qualification higher than the maximum prescribed above shall not be eligible for direct recruitment.

Application Fee Category Fee General and SC/ST/BC of areas/States other than Punjab, Haryana and U.T. Chandigarh Rs 700 SC/ST/BC of areas/States of Punjab, Haryana, and U.T. Chandigarh Rs 600 Ex-servicemen Rs 600 Persons with disabilities (PWD) Rs 600

Steps to apply for Peon posts 2024

Visit the official website highcourtchd.gov.in Go to Recruitments—Administrative Staff Click on the application notification and then the link to apply Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Peon posts 2024.