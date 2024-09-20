Punjab and Haryana HC application window closes today; apply for 300 Peon posts
Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website highcourtchd.gov.in.
High Court of Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh will close the online application window for recruitment to the posts of Peon today, September 20, 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website highcourtchd.gov.in.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 300 vacancies.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: 18 years to 35 years as on September 20, 2024. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.
Educational Qualification: Minimum middle standard and maximum 10+2 from recognized School Education Board/ recognized School. Candidates having qualification higher than the maximum prescribed above shall not be eligible for direct recruitment.
Application Fee
|Category
|Fee
|General and SC/ST/BC of areas/States other than Punjab, Haryana and U.T. Chandigarh
|Rs 700
|SC/ST/BC of areas/States of Punjab, Haryana, and U.T. Chandigarh
|Rs 600
|Ex-servicemen
|Rs 600
|Persons with disabilities (PWD)
|Rs 600
Steps to apply for Peon posts 2024
Visit the official website highcourtchd.gov.in
Go to Recruitments—Administrative Staff
Click on the application notification and then the link to apply
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for Peon posts 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.