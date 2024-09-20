The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Calcutta, will close the online registration window for the Common Admission Test (CAT 2024) today, September 20. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website iimcat.ac.in .

The examination is scheduled to be conducted on November 24 in Computer Based Test or CBT mode. The admit cards will be available for download from November 5, 2024.

Eligibility Criteria

A candidate applying for the CAT exam must have completed Graduation with at least 50% marks or equivalent. A candidate must have completed a professional degree (CA/CS/ICWA/Fellow of the Institute of Actuaries of India (FIAI)) with required percentage. More details in the eligibility document below:

Direct link to download IIM CAT 2024 eligibility document.

Fee

Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwD categories will have to pay a registration fee of Rs 1250, candidates belonging to all other categories will be charged Rs 2500.

Here’s the official notification 2024.

Steps to apply for IIM CAT 2024

Visit the official website iimcat.ac.in On the homepage, click on the registration link for IIM CAT 2024 Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

About CAT Examination

CAT 2024 is a prerequisite for admission to various Post Graduate and Fellow/Doctorate programmes of IIMs. CAT 2024 scores are allowed to be used by listed non-IIM member institutions. IIMs have no role in the selection process of non-IIM institutions. CAT will be conducted in test centres spread across around 170 test cities. Candidates will be given the option to select any five test cities in order of their preference.