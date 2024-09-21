UKPSC PCS 2024 Mains registration deadline today, check details here
Candidates can apply for the exam on the official website psc.uk.gov.in.
Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) will close the registration window today, September 21, for the Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Main Examination 2024 (PCS Mains 2024). Eligible candidates can apply for the exam at psc.uk.gov.in.
The main exam is scheduled to be conducted from November 16 to 19, 2024. The examination will be held at various centers in Haridwar and Haldwani city. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 182 vacancies.
Application Fee
|Category
|Fees
|Unreserved
|Rs 272.30
|Uttarakhand Other Backward Class
|Rs 172.30
|Uttarakhand Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe
|Rs 122.30
|Economically Weaker Section
|Rs 172.30
|Physically Handicapped Persons
|Rs 22.30
|Orphan children residing in voluntary / government homes run in the state of Uttarakhand
|No Fees
Steps to apply for UKPSC PCS Mains 2024
Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the PCS Mains 2024 application link
Key in your login details and proceed with the application process
Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
