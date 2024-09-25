The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is accepting online applications from eligible candidates for the CSEET (CS Executive Entrance Test) November 2024 till October 15, 2024. Eligible candidates can submit their forms on the official website www.icsi.edu.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 9 for a duration of 120 minutes. To qualify the exam, candidates must score an aggregate of 50% marks and a minimum of 40% marks in each subject.

The applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 2000.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for ICSI CSEET November 2024

  1. Visit the official website icsi.edu

  2. Go to Latest@ICSI—Students

  3. Click on the CSEET November 2024 registration link

  4. Register and proceed with the application process

  5. Fill up the form, upload documents, and submit the form

  6. Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for CSEET November 2024.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.