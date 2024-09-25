The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will today, September 25, released the round I seat allotment result of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Counselling 2024 for Pharmacy (B.Pharma). Once out, eligible candidates can download their results from the official website wbjeeb.nic.in .

Registrations and choice filling window was open up to September 23, 2024.

Candidates can pay the seat acceptance fee and report at the allotted institute for document verification from September 25 to 28, 2024. The round II seat allotment result will be announced on September 30, 2024. Candidates can pay the seat acceptance fee and appear for DV at the allotted institute up to October 4, 2024.

Direct link to WBJEE Counselling 2024 schedule.

Steps to download WBJEE round I seat allotment result

Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the WBJEE Counselling round I seat allotment result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference