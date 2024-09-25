The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the examination schedule for the Odisha Judicial Service Mains exam-2023 (Advt. No. 30 of 2023-24). Eligible candidates can check the exam schedule through the official website www.opsc.gov.in.

The commission has shortlisted 680 candidates through the prelims exam for mains examination. The Commission aims to fill up a total of 34 vacancies, of which 11 vacancies are reserved for women candidates. For more details, candidates can check the official notification.

Exam Schedule

The compulsory paper will be held on November 3 — Paper I (9.30 AM to 12 Noon) and Paper II (2.00 PM to 4.30 PM). The optional papers will be held on November 4, 5, and 6.

Steps to check OPSC OJS schedule

Visit the official notification www.opsc.gov.in Go to the what’s new tab Click on ‘Main Written Examination Program Notice - OJS-2023’ Check the exam schedule Print it out for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary Written Exam, Main Written Exam, and the Interview round.