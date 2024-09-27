The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission ( JSSC ) has released the provisional answer key card of the Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE 2023). Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website jssc.nic.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by September 30, 2024. The exam was conducted on September 21 and 22, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2017 vacancies in various departments.

Steps to download JGGLCCE answer key 2023

Visit the official website jssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the JGGLCCE 2023 answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The selection under JSSC CGL Selection Process will comprise of a Preliminary examination, Main examination and Document verification.