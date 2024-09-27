WBJEE JECA Counselling 2024: Round 1 seat allotment result out, link here
Candidates can download their results from the official website wbjeeb.nic.in.
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has released the JECA counselling 2024 round 1 seat allotment result. Eligible candidates can check and download their results from the official website wbjeeb.nic.in/jeca/.
Candidates can pay the seat acceptance fee and report to their allotted institute till September 29, 2024. The round 2 seat allotment result will be released on October 1, 2024. Applicants can pay the fee and report to the allotted colleges from October 1 to 4, 2024.
Here’s the JECA counselling schedule 2024.
Steps to download JECA round 1 seat allotment result
Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in
On homepage, click on the JECA Counselling 2024 round 1 seat allotment result link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to JECA round 1 seat allotment result 2024.
About WBJEE JECA
The examination is conducted to admit students in Master of Computer Applications (MCA) courses in government, private, and self-financing institutions across West Bengal.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.