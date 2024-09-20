The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has announced the schedule of WBJEE JECA Counselling 2024. The registration process will start today, September 20, and end on September 24. Eligible candidates can check the schedule and register for counselling through the official website wbjeeb.nic.in.

The choice filling and locking facility process will start on September 23 and end on September 24, 2024. The result of round 1 seat allotment will be declared on September 26. Candidates can check the official notification for more details related to the schedule.

Direct link to the official notification.

Direct link to the official schedule.

Steps to register for WBJEE JECA counselling

Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in On homepage, click on WBJEE JECA Counselling 2024 registration link once active Enter the registration details and register yourself Fill the counselling form and submit the fee Save the application and print it for future reference

Registration Fee

The fee for counselling process of Rs 500. The fee is non-refundable in any circumstances.

About WBJEE JECA

The examination is conducted to admit students in Master of Computer Applications (MCA) courses in government, private, and self-financing institutions across West Bengal.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.