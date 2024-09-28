Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the Integrated 69th Combined Competitive Examination interview schedule. The interview will be conducted from October 15 to 30 in two shifts — 10.30 am and 2.30 pm. Candidates can download the interview schedule from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 475 vacancies.

Steps to download 69th CCE interview schedule

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the 69th CCE interview schedule 2024 link The interview schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the interview schedule Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to 69th CCE interview schedule 2024.