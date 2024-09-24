The Bihar Public Service Commission ( BPSC ) has invited online objections against the Block Horticulture Officer ( BHO ) competitive exam provisional answer key under Advt. No. 24/ 2024. Eligible candidates can submit suggestions, if any, by September 27 at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The exams were conducted on August 12 and 13, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 318 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download BHO answer key 2024

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Apply Online tab Login to the dashboard using your username and password Submit objections, if any

Direct link to objection window.