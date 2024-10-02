The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has postponed the objection submission deadline for the Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE 2023) answer key. Eligible candidates can submit objections, if any, on the official website jssc.nic.in till today, October 2. Earlier, the objection submission deadline was September 30, 2024.

The exam was conducted on September 21 and 22, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2017 vacancies in various departments.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to Submit Objections

Visit the official notification jssc.nic.in On the homepage, go to the what’s new tab Click on ‘Link for Accepting objection on Answer Key of JGGLCCE-2023’ Register your details Submit your objections Print the application form for future reference

Direct link to submit the objections.