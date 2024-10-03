Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the interview schedule for recruitment to various posts of ICT Officer, Class-2, Department of Science and Technology Class-2. Eligible candidates can check the interview schedule for ICT Officer 2021 posts through the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

The pay scale for the posts is Rs 9300 - Rs 34800 as per the 7th Pay commissions’ pay Matrix. The interview will be conducted on October 10, 11, 14, 15, 17 and 18. The time for the interview will be 9.30 AM. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 32 vacancies. For more details, candidates can check the official notification.

