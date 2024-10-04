The Haryana Public Service Commission ( HPSC ) has released the provisional answer key for the Assistant Architect post under Advt. No. 13/2024. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website hpsc.gov.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by October 6 up to 5.00 PM. A fee of Rs 250 per objection is applicable. The exam was conducted on September 29, 2024. The Commission aims to fill up 8 Asst Architect posts.

Steps to download Asst Architect answer key 2024

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Assistant Architect answer key 2024 link Login and check the answer key Download and take a printout for future reference Submit suggestions, if any

