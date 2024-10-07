The India Exim Bank (IEB) will close the online application window for recruitment to the post of Management Trainees under Advt. No. HRM/ MT/ 2024-25/ 01 today, October 7. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website eximbankindia.in . The written exam will tentatively scheduled to be conducted in October 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 50 Management Trainee (MT) (Banking Operations) vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should not be less than the age of 21 years and should not be above 28 years as on August 1, 2024.

Educational Qualification: Minimum 60% aggregate marks / equivalent Cumulative Grade Points Average (CGPA), in Graduation. The graduation course should be of a minimum 3-year full time duration. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The application fee and intimation charges for General and OBC candidates are Rs 600, whereas Rs 100 is applicable to SC/ST/PwBD /EWS and Female candidates.

Steps to apply for Management Trainee posts

Visit the official website www.eximbankindia.in On the homepage, go to the Careers tab Click on Management Trainee (Advt. No.: HRM/ MT/ 2024-25/ 01) notification Now click on the registration link Fill in the details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for MT posts 2024.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the written test and personal interview. The date and timing of the written test will be intimated later by notification on our website, personal email and/or SMS. Candidates who are shortlisted based on the performance in the written test will be called for personal interview.