The Punjab Public Service Commission ( PPSC ) has released the provisional answer key of the Assistant Environment Engineer (Group-A) in the department of Science, Technology and Environment, Government of Punjab. Applicants can download the answer keys from the official website ppsc.gov.in .

The objection submission window will open till October 10, 2024. The exam was conducted on October 6, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 41 vacancies.

Steps to download AEE answer key 2024

Visit the official website ppsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Announcement tab Click on the AEE answer key 2024 link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Submit suggestions, if any