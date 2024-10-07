PPSC AEE answer key 2024 released; submit suggestions by October 10
Candidates can submit suggestions, if any, on the official website ppsc.gov.in.
The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Assistant Environment Engineer (Group-A) in the department of Science, Technology and Environment, Government of Punjab. Applicants can download the answer keys from the official website ppsc.gov.in.
The objection submission window will open till October 10, 2024. The exam was conducted on October 6, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 41 vacancies.
Steps to download AEE answer key 2024
Visit the official website ppsc.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the Announcement tab
Click on the AEE answer key 2024 link
The answer key will appear on the screen
Check and download the answer key
Submit suggestions, if any
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.